relays28-r

2013 Penn Relays Saturday April 27th, Pleasantville's Isaac Clark runs the second leg in the High School Boys' 4x800 Championship of America, Pleasantville won the race. ( ED HILLE / Staff Photographer )

1. 2013 Pleasantville 4x800-meter relay team: The Greyhounds became the first local boys team to win a Championship of American race. The foursome of Dagoberto Arias, Radcliffe Narinensingh and twin brothers Isaac and Jacob Clark won in 7 minutes, 40.71 seconds. Jacob anchored in 1:49.17 – the third fastest 800 leg by a high school boy in Penn relays history. Isaac ran a 1:49.57 leg.

relays28-u

2013 Penn Relays Saturday April 27th, Pleasantville wins the High School Boys' 4x800 Championship of America here, Pleasantville on the awards platform.( ED HILLE / Staff Photographer )
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments