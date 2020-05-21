Millville coach Raffael Craig with his daughter Bryanna Craig

1. Bryanna Craig: The Millville sophomore is one of the state’s most versatile athletes. At last year’s meet, she won the 400 hurdles in 1:05.20, the high jump with a leap of 5-5 and the long jump with a distance of 18-1.5.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments