trout family.jpg

Mike Trout poses with family; Mom Debbie, girlfriend Jess Cox, 17, father Jeff, and brother Tyler in the bedroom in his Lawrence Township home, Friday June 5, 2009. Trout, star baseball player with Millville High, is going into Major League Baseball directly from high school.

1. Jeff Trout: Jeff – Yes, Mike’s dad – hit a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning as Millville became the first Cape-Atlantic League team to win the Diamond Classic with a 3-2 win over Washington Township in the 1978 title game.

