Pleasantville vs Camden the CJ Group II semifinal game at the Lincoln Financial Field in Home of Philadelphia Eagles Wednesday Nov 20, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

The Pleasantville High School football team did not finish this season with a playoff championship.

But these Greyhounds will be remembered for their toughness and strength.

Fourth-seeded Camden beat top-seeded Pleasantville 22-0 in the continuation of a Central Jersey Group II semifinal at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 20.

The game resumed in the third quarter after it was interrupted on Nov. 15 by a shooting that injured two people and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant. A moment of silence was held before the game for Tennant.

“It was tough at times,” said Pleasantville senior linebacker Ernest Howard, who wore 10 in honor of Tennant. “But we had to stick through it and try to win it for (Tennant). But unfortunately, it didn’t go our way.”

After the game was interrupted, the Eagles offered to host the game. Each school was given 250 tickets. Eagles coach Doug Pederson and high-profile players, including quarterback Carson Wentz, greeted players from both teams. Both Camden and Pleasantville ran onto the field from the Eagles tunnel, while steam shot into the air.

“I’m proud of the way our kids came out and fought,” Pleasantville coach Chris Sacco said. “They could have forfeited. They could have packed it in. They wanted to get out here and play together.”

