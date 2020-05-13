The Pleasantville High School football team did not finish this season with a playoff championship.
But these Greyhounds will be remembered for their toughness and strength.
Fourth-seeded Camden beat top-seeded Pleasantville 22-0 in the continuation of a Central Jersey Group II semifinal at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 20.
The game resumed in the third quarter after it was interrupted on Nov. 15 by a shooting that injured two people and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant. A moment of silence was held before the game for Tennant.
“It was tough at times,” said Pleasantville senior linebacker Ernest Howard, who wore 10 in honor of Tennant. “But we had to stick through it and try to win it for (Tennant). But unfortunately, it didn’t go our way.”
After the game was interrupted, the Eagles offered to host the game. Each school was given 250 tickets. Eagles coach Doug Pederson and high-profile players, including quarterback Carson Wentz, greeted players from both teams. Both Camden and Pleasantville ran onto the field from the Eagles tunnel, while steam shot into the air.
“I’m proud of the way our kids came out and fought,” Pleasantville coach Chris Sacco said. “They could have forfeited. They could have packed it in. They wanted to get out here and play together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.