1. Royce Reed: Nowadays the South Jersey outdoor track and field championships are two-day affairs. But back in 1995 the meet was held in one day. That year Reed of Bridgeton won the South Jersey Group III 200-meter dash (21.9 seconds); 400 dash (48.4); 400 hurdles (53.3) and javelin (203 feet, 3 inches).

