St. Augustine Prep Baseball takes SJ Title

St. Augustine Prep defeats Saint Joseph in the South Jersey title Game. May 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

1. St. Augustine Prep baseball: The Hermits (24-5) have won four straight South Jersey Non-Public A championships. Perfect Game ranked St. Augustine No. 23 in the country. Kenny Levari (SS/P) and Kevin Foreman (CF) lead the Hermits.

