Middle Township Absegami Lacrosse

Panthers Bridget Ruskey (center) defended by Braves Bonnie Tepa (left) and Genesis Payne. Middle Township hosted Absegami in a CAL girls lacrosse match which saw the 400th career goal scored by Middle Township's Bridget Ruskey. Wednesday April 12, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)

10. Bridget Ruskey: The Middle Township lacrosse standout scored six goals and had four assists as the Panthers beat Camden Catholic 17-8 to win the 2017 South Jersey Group I championship.

