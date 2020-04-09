Millville at Egg Harbor Township softball

Sydney Shannon pitches the Thunderbolts past the Eagles in a matchup of Elite 11 teams at Egg Harbor Township. She also contributed with the bat, hitting a home run one batter after Mahogany Wheeler hit a two-run shot.

10. Millville softball: Senior pitcher Mahogany Wheeler went 17-2 and hit nine home runs for the Thunderbolts, who finished 19-3 last season.

