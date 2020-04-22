Oakcrest 4x100 relay team at Penn Relays April 30, 2011
The Oackrest High School boys 4x100-meter relay team celebrates its Penn Relays victory at Franklin Field in Philadelphia today. The Falcons' foursome consists of Dean Williams, Reggie Morton, Darnell Charles and Fabian Santiago.

10. Oakcrest 2011 4x100 relay team:  The Falcons foursome of Dean Williams, Reggie Morton, Darnell Charles and Fabian Santiago won the Large Schools final in 42.10 seconds.

