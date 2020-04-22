Oakcrest relay

The Oakcrest 4x400 relay, from left, of Fabian Santiago, Reggie Morton, Justin Veltri and Darnell Charles.

10. Oakcrest 2012 4x100 relay team: The Falcons foursome of Justin Veltri, Reggie Morton, Darnell Charles and Fabian Santiago ran 41.98 seconds to finish sixth in the boys Championship of America race.

