The Southern Regional High School wrestling team captured its second straight state Gropup V championship with 38-24 win over Manalapan at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River on Feb. 16. It was the Rams’ fifth overall state title and third in the last five seasons.
Southern led 32-15 with three bouts to go, needing a win to clinch the championship. Robert Woodcock got a pin in 1 minute, 24 seconds to seal the win.
Southern also got pins from Conor Collins (106) Matt Brielmeier (132) and Eddie Hummel (138). The first-period pins from Brielmeier and Hummel capped an 18-point run for the Rams to put them in control 28-6.
