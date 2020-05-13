Not too much about basketball rattles Kylee Watson.
But the Mainland Regional High School senior couldn’t sleep Jan. 22.
The clock couldn’t get to 3 p.m. Jan. 23 fast enough.
That was the time McDonald’s All American boys and girls teams would be announced.
“I was freaking out a bit during the day,” Watson said. “A lot of nerves. Nothing was for sure.”
Watson was with her Mainland teammates when she learned she was one of 24 girls in the country to be selected for the McDonald’s All-American, which was scheduled for April 1 but canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watson’s selection made local history.
She is the first Press-area girl to ever be selected for the game. Only three Press-area boys — LaMarr Greer of Middle Township (1994), Bobby Martin of Atlantic City (1987) and Ricky Harmon of Middle Township (1977) — have been selected for the contest.
