Health officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are investigating potentially a dozen COVID-19 exposures linked to a Memorial Day weekend gathering in Cape May County, officials confirmed Tuesday.
The department is in the information-gathering stage of its investigation, state Epidemiologist Dr. Tina Tan said.
The attendees were college-age students, according to a news release. The Bucks County Health Department notified the New Jersey Health Department on Monday of 11 cases of the new coronavirus confirmed by the Bucks County Health Department, which described all the illnesses as mild.
Contact tracing is ongoing to identify any further exposures in Bucks County and New Jersey, according to the release. Additional illnesses could be identified.
“We are gathering information to understand who was the initial source of exposure that caused the outbreak,” Tan said.
