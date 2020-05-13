110319_spt_stjoefb 40

St. Joseph's Jada Byers runs the ball against Holy Spirit during Saturday's game on November 2, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

To read Jada Byers’ statistics is one thing.

To see him play was another.

The St. Joseph High School senior will be remembered as one of the best players in the Wildcats’ illustrious history.

At 5-foot-7 and 170-pounds, Byers is undersized, but he didn’t let that hold him back.

“I just felt like I played with a chip on my shoulder,” Byers said. “That’s what separated me from others. To be up there (with other St. Joe standouts) feels amazing and great.”

Byers scored a South Jersey-record 102 touchdowns. He finished his career with 4,950 rushing yards and 1,295 receiving yards.

