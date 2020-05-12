102418_spt_prep 3

St. Augustine's Owen Kitch, right, is hugged by teammate Santino Petrongolo following the Prep's 1-0 victory over Senaca on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

St. Augustine won its first sectional soccer championship since 2010 with a 1-0 win over Christian Brothers Academy in the South Jersey Non-Public A title game on Nov. 7 at St. Augustine.

A pair of seniors were responsible for the game’s only goal. Midfielder Antonio Matos lobbed the ball into the box, and 6-foot, 6-inch defender Owen Kitch towered over a crowd of players to score on a header from a few yards out.

The Hermits lost to CBA in the 2018 South Jersey title game.

“It just takes desire,” Kitch said. “CBA is a very good program all across the board. All their sports have good competition against ours. But we just had more desire, and it showed today. (We had) the desire to win, the will to keep going and not give up.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments