The Mainland Regional High School boys swim team won their fifth-straight South Jersey Group B sectional championship, defeating Ocean City 98-72 at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Winning six straight South Jersey titles sounds pretty automatic, but Mainland Regional High School boys swimming coach Brian Booth knew his team needed a special effort Wednesday to make that happen.

Mainland responded with its fastest meet of the season and beat an improved Ocean City team 98-72 in the South Jersey Public B championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Feb. 12. Mainland has now won the South Jersey Public B crown from 2015-2020

