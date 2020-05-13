Winning six straight South Jersey titles sounds pretty automatic, but Mainland Regional High School boys swimming coach Brian Booth knew his team needed a special effort Wednesday to make that happen.
Mainland responded with its fastest meet of the season and beat an improved Ocean City team 98-72 in the South Jersey Public B championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Feb. 12. Mainland has now won the South Jersey Public B crown from 2015-2020
