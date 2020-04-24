Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses

The walkway was closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Another 140,000 file for N.J. unemployment: The total number of unemployed since March 15 is now 858,000 in New Jersey and 26 million nationwide.

Firefighters adjust to distant new reality amid pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic means strict procedures in responding to calls and social distance in the firehouse, where closeness has long been the norm.

Atlantic City hotels and motels to reopen to house homeless: The Department of Community Affairs will reopen some hotels and motels in the resort to house homeless people, according to a state official.

COVID-19 patient goes home after month in Inspira ICU: Miguel Veragallardo was one of the first patients admitted to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for treatment of COVID-19. He spent 33 days in the hospital, most of it in the ICU, according to a hospital news release.

2017 EHT softball team unites a township once again: The Eagles unite their diverse and widespread town and show us exactly what we miss about high school sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael McGarry writes.

Softball

Egg Harbor Township Tori Szrom and Catcher Kaitlyn Riggs hug as EHT defeated North Hunterdon 3-2. Softball: Group 4 Final, Egg Harbor Township vs. North Hunterdon at Kean University on 6/3/2017 ( Larry Murphy | For the Press)

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments