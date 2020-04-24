Another 140,000 file for N.J. unemployment: The total number of unemployed since March 15 is now 858,000 in New Jersey and 26 million nationwide.
Firefighters adjust to distant new reality amid pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic means strict procedures in responding to calls and social distance in the firehouse, where closeness has long been the norm.
Atlantic City hotels and motels to reopen to house homeless: The Department of Community Affairs will reopen some hotels and motels in the resort to house homeless people, according to a state official.
COVID-19 patient goes home after month in Inspira ICU: Miguel Veragallardo was one of the first patients admitted to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for treatment of COVID-19. He spent 33 days in the hospital, most of it in the ICU, according to a hospital news release.
2017 EHT softball team unites a township once again: The Eagles unite their diverse and widespread town and show us exactly what we miss about high school sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael McGarry writes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.