Mainland’s Katie McClintock looks up at the scoreboard after taking first place in the 200 yard individual medly during the Meet of Champions at the Gloucester Institute of Technology on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Katie McClintock, a Mainland Regional High School junior, swam to two victories at the Meet of Champions on March 2.

McClintock set an MOC record in the 200 IM of 1 minute, 58.74 seconds. Her second victory came in the 100 backstroke. She finished in 54.32

