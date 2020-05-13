Lauren Princz and Gabriel Moronta not only proved themselves among the state’s best track and field athletes March 2, they did it with performances that rank among the best in the country this winter.
Princz of Egg Harbor Township High School won the girls 55-meter dash, and Moronta of Pleasantville the boys 800 run at the indoor track and field Meet of Champions at Ocean Breeze Track and Field facility in Staten Island, New York.
Three other local athletes — Anthony Vasquez of Egg Harbor Township (55 hurdles, Elizabeth Makar of Pinelands Regional (shot put) and Bryanna Craig of Millville (high jump) — also won MOC events.
