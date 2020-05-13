Lauren Princz

Egg Harbor Township High School junior Lauren Princz, seen with her medal at an event in New York, accomplished much throughout the indoor track and field season but took particular delight in breaking 7 seconds in the 55-meter dash for the first time. ‘It was amazing,’ she said of the 6.98 she ran March 8. ‘I worked really hard for that.’

Gabriel Moronta at New Balance Games

Moronta Gabriel Moronta winning the 500-meter race at the New Balance Games in January.

Lauren Princz and Gabriel Moronta not only proved themselves among the state’s best track and field athletes March 2, they did it with performances that rank among the best in the country this winter.

Princz of Egg Harbor Township High School won the girls 55-meter dash, and Moronta of Pleasantville the boys 800 run at the indoor track and field Meet of Champions at Ocean Breeze Track and Field facility in Staten Island, New York.

Three other local athletes — Anthony Vasquez of Egg Harbor Township (55 hurdles, Elizabeth Makar of Pinelands Regional (shot put) and Bryanna Craig of Millville (high jump) — also won MOC events.

