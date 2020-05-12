Kevin Antczak runs at Meet of Champions

Kevin Antczak finishes second at the 2019 Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park

Three years ago as a Mainland Regional High School freshman, Kevin Antczak watched then-junior Alyssa Aldridge, a 2018 Mainland grad, win the girls cross country Meet of Champions.

“I was like, ‘Wow, it would be so cool to run in that,’” he said.

Antczak did much more than just “run” in the MOC on Nov. 23.

The Mainland senior finished second, covering the 3.1-mile course at Holmdel Park (Monmouth County) in 15 minutes, 29 seconds. Liam Murphy of Allentown won in 15:23. Jackson Braddock of Southern Regional finished sixth in 15:50.

Antczak’s second-place finish was the best showing by a Cape-Atlantic League boy since Greg Hughes of Mainland finished second in 2003. Antczak also broke his own record for the fastest time ever run at Holmdel by a CAL boy. It ensures he will be remembered as one of the top cross country runners in CAL history.

“My freshman year, I never thought I’d be in a position like that,” he said. “Looking back on it now, getting second at the Meet of Champs is just crazy.”

