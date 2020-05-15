_CA12368

2020 Finals MVP Number 21 Ciani Redd-Howard 5-8 Sr From the Atlantic City Mustangs. (Jose Aponte Jr. / The Press Of AC)

Ciani Redd-Howard says she normally doesn’t cry.

But her brown eyes got a little red Feb. 29.

That’s what winning does.

The senior forward scored 22 points and won the finals MVP award as the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team beat Mainland Regional 63-50 in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title game at Stockton University.

“It’s overwhelming,” Redd-Howard said.

The third-seeded Vikings won their first CAL championship since the tournament began in 2012 and their second since the league began title games in 1992.

“It took me four years to get to where I’m at,” Redd-Howard said. “I finally got here, and I’m excited.”

