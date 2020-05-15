Egg Harbor Township senior Olivia Shafer overcame injury to have a remarkable season and be named The Press Girls Runner of the Year for the cross country season.
In the winter of her junior year, she was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS. It affects the nervous system and, according to a Johns Hopkins description, symptoms include lightheadedness from standing, fatigue and an intolerance of exercise.
After not training for half a year, Shafer adjusted to her new situation, defended her local titles from the 2018 season, won the South Jersey Group IV Championship and went on to place sixth at the Meet of Champions.
"Overall, I just took better care of myself," Shafer said. "All the little things I did added up."
