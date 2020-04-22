Chelsea Cox ends Penn Relays career on high note
Southern Regional’s Chelsea Cox, left, competes in the distance medley Championship of America race at the Penn Relays Carnival at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia on Thursday.

2. 2007 Southern Regional girls distance medley team: The Rams became the first Press-area girls team to a Championship of America Race. They foursome of Jillian Smith, Jessica Bergin, Chelsea Cox and Danielle Tauro won in 11:45.54. Smith led off with a 3:33.5 1,200 leg, the ninth fastest 1,200 leg by a high school girl in meet history.

