The Buena Regional High School softball team defeated Pennsville 8-0 to win the South Jersey Group 1 sectional championship on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

2. Buena Regional softball: The Chiefs finished 24-5, reached the state Group I final last season, losing to Cedar Grove 7-1. Senior pitcher Natalie Ampole (1.54 ERA) and outfielder Bridget Giliano (151 career hits) lead Buena.

