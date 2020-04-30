111019_spt_hscc 1

Mainland Regional’s Kevin Antczak wins the South Jersey Group III championship in 15 minutes, 11.5 seconds at Delsea Regional High School in Franklinville on Nov. 9.

2. Kevin Antczak: The Mainland Regional senior won the Atlantic County and South Jersey Group III 3,200 titles last spring.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments