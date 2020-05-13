It was one of New Jersey’s last sporting events of the 2019-20 high school sports season.
The Ocean City High School girls basketball team made it worthwhile.
Abbey Fenton scored 17 points as the Red Raiders beat Westampton Tech 50-38 in a state Group III semifinal at Deptford Township on March 12. No spectators were allowed to attend because of concerns over COVID-19.
Later that night, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the rest of the state tournament. The COVID-19 virus also wiped out the spring sports season.
“It was strange not having a lot of people, but you just have to come to play,” Ocean City coach Paul Baruffi said.
