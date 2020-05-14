St. Augustine baseball

St. Augustine Zach Warren #22 delivers a pitch against Hammonton during the fifth inning of baseball game at St. Augustine Prep Wednesday, April 10, 2013.

2. Zach Warren: Now a minor leaguer in the Philadelphia Phillies system, Warren pitched in and out of trouble and led the Hermits to the first Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic championship in school history. He walked eight but allowed just one hit as St. Augustine beat Pennsville 3-2 in the 2014 final.

