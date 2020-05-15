spt_wrestling

Mainland Regional’s Amirah Giorgianni of Mainland, left, faces New Brunswick’s Kerly Borbor for the girls 180-pound state championship March 5 in Atlantic City. Giorgianni says she’s happy about new national rule changes designed to reflect the increase in participation by girls. ‘Girls and boys both deserve the same,’ said Giorgianni, 16, of Somers Point. ‘Girls should get as much credit as boys, and it’s great that people are seeing that and trying to make it more equal.’

Two Press-area female wrestlers worked their way to compete at the state individual wrestling tournament — Mainland Regional's Amirah Giorgianni and Lower Cape May Regional's Joelle Klein.

Both won Girls South Regional titles in their respective weight classes to advance to the championship tournament. Giorgianni finished second in a riveting 9-5 triple-overtime decision in the 180-pound final. Klein, competing in A.C. for a second straight year, was the runner-up at 215.

Their success was another glimpse into the future of the sport, especially for girls.

