Mainland Regional’s Amirah Giorgianni of Mainland, left, faces New Brunswick’s Kerly Borbor for the girls 180-pound state championship March 5 in Atlantic City. Giorgianni says she’s happy about new national rule changes designed to reflect the increase in participation by girls. ‘Girls and boys both deserve the same,’ said Giorgianni, 16, of Somers Point. ‘Girls should get as much credit as boys, and it’s great that people are seeing that and trying to make it more equal.’