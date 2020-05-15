Two Press-area female wrestlers worked their way to compete at the state individual wrestling tournament — Mainland Regional's Amirah Giorgianni and Lower Cape May Regional's Joelle Klein.
Both won Girls South Regional titles in their respective weight classes to advance to the championship tournament. Giorgianni finished second in a riveting 9-5 triple-overtime decision in the 180-pound final. Klein, competing in A.C. for a second straight year, was the runner-up at 215.
Their success was another glimpse into the future of the sport, especially for girls.
