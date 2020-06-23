NEWFIELD – The 20 members of the Our Lady of Mercy Academy (OLMA) Class of 2020 have graduated with their sights firmly set on college. Well prepared for the opportunities and challenges ahead, they are grateful for the spirit of sisterhood that has helped guide their hearts and minds over the last four years.
The Class of 2020 graduation celebrations looked different than in past years but were uniquely special. In addition to hand-delivered signs, chalked messages of congratulations left on driveways, and mailboxes full of heartfelt letters from friends and faculty, OLMA planned a three-part celebration for the Class of 2020.
It began with a Senior Tribute Parade on Thursday, May 21.
"The parade was a first for us and far surpassed my expectations," said Brooke A. Coyle, OLMA Head of School. "The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department surprised the girls by leading the parade, which included more than 200 cars filled with well-wishers. The entire community joined in to celebrate these remarkable young women."
The second part of this year's festivities was held virtually on May 27.
"The seniors led a prayer service for the entire school and their families," said Coyle. "It was followed by an awards ceremony."
On June 17, the school's first-ever Graduation Tribute Video will premier on YouTube. Each senior and her family came to campus to participate in some cherished traditions.
"We wanted them to have the opportunity to be in cap and gown and walk down the center aisle of Chapel, receive their diplomas, present a flower to the Blessed Mother, and sign the OLMA Sisterhood book," said Coyle. "The students were interviewed, turned their tassels, and tossed their caps -- and we got it all on camera."
Coyle began her role as Head of School when the Class of 2020 entered as freshmen.
"We've grown together over the last four years," she said. "These young women have contributed to the life of our school in so many ways. As students, athletes, artists, leaders, and in service to others, they have learned to listen and found their voices. As they move on to what's next, I pray that they will always see the good, even in the most difficult of times and that they will continue to be the people who bring out the best in others."
