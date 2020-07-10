Tropical Storm Fay brought significant rainfall flooding to the Cape May and Atlantic shores, spotty beach erosion and gusty winds. However, it sparred the region from coastal flooding, damaging winds and a long duration event. 

Fay Landfall

Tropical Storm Fay made landfall just south of Long Beach Island, in the Little Egg Harbor Inlet July 10, 2020. 

2020's Fay was the earliest sixth tropical storm or hurricane ("F" name) on record in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, with records going back to 1851. It is the second earliest tropical system to make landfall in New Jersey. 

