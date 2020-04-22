b365591241.jpg

Braheme Days Jr., 16, of Bridgeton, practices the shotput, Thursday June 23, 2011, at Bridgeton High school. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)

3. Braheme Days: The Bridgeton standout won the shot put in 2012 with a put of 68 feet, 8.5 inches. He won it again in 2013 with a put of 67-8/25. Days is the only Press-area athlete to win more than one Penn Relays individual championship.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments