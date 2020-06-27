Caesars Atlantic City (copy)

Bally's, Caesars, Harrah's to reopen July 3: Bally’s Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City will reopen to the public one day after the state is permitting casinos to resume on-site business.

N.J. releases flexible guidance for schools to reopen in September: School officials and parents were eagerly awaiting these guidelines to begin planning for the upcoming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. wants less noise and trash at the seawall fishing complex in Atlantic City: Small held a community meeting there Tuesday night to discuss noise complaints that came in after Father’s Day weekend.

July's biggest lifeguard races canceled; rest of summer up in the air: The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association decided Thursday in a meeting in Stone Harbor that the big July events, some of which attract a thousand spectators, could not safely go on as planned due to the pandemic.

AC Basketball

The work of artist Charles Barbin and the Atlantic City Arts Foundation to beautify a basketball court in the city will get a big audience Saturday. 4, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Atlantic City Art's Foundation gives court a new look and hope: The Atlantic City Arts Foundation partnered with the city and the Stay Hungry organization to paint a full mural on the court

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments