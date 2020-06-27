Bally's, Caesars, Harrah's to reopen July 3: Bally’s Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City will reopen to the public one day after the state is permitting casinos to resume on-site business.
N.J. releases flexible guidance for schools to reopen in September: School officials and parents were eagerly awaiting these guidelines to begin planning for the upcoming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. wants less noise and trash at the seawall fishing complex in Atlantic City: Small held a community meeting there Tuesday night to discuss noise complaints that came in after Father’s Day weekend.
July's biggest lifeguard races canceled; rest of summer up in the air: The South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association decided Thursday in a meeting in Stone Harbor that the big July events, some of which attract a thousand spectators, could not safely go on as planned due to the pandemic.
Atlantic City Art's Foundation gives court a new look and hope: The Atlantic City Arts Foundation partnered with the city and the Stay Hungry organization to paint a full mural on the court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.