051517_spt_staugustinebaseball08

St. Augustine Prep’s Greg Elfreth reacts while scoring a run against Haddonfield during Sunday’s Diamond Classic game.

3. Greg Elfreth: The St. Augustine standout went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and hit his first career home as the Hermits beat Gloucester Catholic 8-5 in the 2017 title game.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments