120919_spt_holy_40

Holy Spirit defeats St. Joseph at Rutgers Sunday Dec.8, 2019. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)

The Holy Spirit High School football team played for Bill Walsh on Dec. 9.

More importantly, they played like him.

The Spartans dominated their biggest rival on offense, defense and special teams to beat St. Joseph 38-0 to win the state Non-Public II championship at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium.

“When Spartans football comes together,” senior defensive back and wide receiver Ahmad Brown said, “this is what we put out. There’s no feeling like it. I love the Spartans family.”

Walsh, a former Spirit coach and player, died Nov. 15 after a two-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 52.

Walsh was famous for his toughness and leadership as a player and coach. Spirit fans waived white towels with Walsh’s No. 16 on them throughout the game. Walsh’s widow, Cindy, and daughter, Kelly, a Holy Spirit senior, found themselves right in the middle of the Spartans’ raucous post-game huddle.

“His fire was driving us,” Brown said of Walsh.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments