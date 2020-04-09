060119_spt_sjsof 9.jpg

St. Joseph's Makayla Veneziale pitches against Holy Cross during Friday's playoff game at Rowan University in Glassboro on May 31, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

3. St. Joseph softball: The Wildcats finished 30-3 and reached the state Non-Public B final last season. Junior pitcher Makayla Veneziale had a 1.26 ERA and knocked in 31 runs last season.

