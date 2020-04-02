Vinay Bhamidipati - print

Vinay Bhamidipati, a 2002 Egg Harbor Township graduate, is one of the best tennis players in Cape-Atlantic League history.

3. Vinay Bhamidipati: The Egg Harbor tennis standout beat Gordy Milchutsky of Holmdel in 2002 to become the only Cape-Atlantic League boy to win the state individual singles championship.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments