Penn Relays Carnival
University of Michigan's Danielle Tauro, in third places in College Women's 3000m Championship races at The Penn Relays Carnival at Franklin Field Philadelphia Thursday, April 23, 2009

4. Danielle Tauro: In addition to anchoring Southern’s 2007 distance medley team to a Championship of American title as a senior, Tauro won the girls mile as a junior with a time of 4:48.51.

