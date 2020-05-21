051719_spt_caltrk

On May 16th at the Bridgeton High School Athletic field, regional teams compete during the CAL Track and Field Championship. Absegami Diamond McLaughlin comes in first in the 2nd heat of the 400m dash.

4. Diamond McLaughlin: The Absegami junior won the 400 dash in 58.03 seconds.

