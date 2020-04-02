John Richardson-Penn Relays

John Richardson wins at the Penn Relays

4. John Richardson: The Ocean City distance standout won the 800- and 1,600 runs at the 2003 outdoor track and field championship with one of the most remarkable performances in CAL history. Richardson won the 800 in 1 minute, 51.62 seconds and the 1,600 in 4:09.20.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments