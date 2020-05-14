Buena photo

Buena Regional High School’s Justin Geri slides into second on a wild pitch in the second inning Tuesday against Sacred Heart in Buena.

4. Justin Geri: In the 2011 Classic, the Buena Regional right fielder hit a two-run single to help the Chiefs upset Gloucester Catholic in the semifinals. In the final, Geri started a relay play that threw the potential tying out at the plate in the top of the seventh to preserve Buena’s 9-8 win over St. Augustine.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

