The Ocean City High School girls soccer team travelled more than 120 miles to play for a state title.

The Red Raiders waited their entire high school sports lives to make that trip.

Ocean City beat Ramapo 3-0 on Nov. 16 to win the state Group III championship at Kean University in Union Township on Nov. 16.

Summer Reimet scored twice for Ocean City. Faith Slimmer assisted on both goals, and goalie Abbey Fenton, who recorded her 19th shutout, made five saves.

Ocean City finished 24-1-1 and won the first state title in the program’s history.

“It’s been historic,” coach Kelly Halliday said. “We worked really hard since August. We deserved every minute since September and October. And November soccer is my favorite. We just asked ourselves, ‘Why not us? Why not now?’ ”

