The Ocean City High School girls soccer team travelled more than 120 miles to play for a state title.
The Red Raiders waited their entire high school sports lives to make that trip.
Ocean City beat Ramapo 3-0 on Nov. 16 to win the state Group III championship at Kean University in Union Township on Nov. 16.
Summer Reimet scored twice for Ocean City. Faith Slimmer assisted on both goals, and goalie Abbey Fenton, who recorded her 19th shutout, made five saves.
Ocean City finished 24-1-1 and won the first state title in the program’s history.
“It’s been historic,” coach Kelly Halliday said. “We worked really hard since August. We deserved every minute since September and October. And November soccer is my favorite. We just asked ourselves, ‘Why not us? Why not now?’ ”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.