TRENTON — New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday a 4-year-old is the first child to die from COVID-19 in the state.
The child had an underlying medical condition, Persichilli said during Gov. Phil Murphy's daily media briefing.
“In order to protect the privacy of the child and the family at this time, we will not be releasing further details,” she said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”
It's the first fatality the state has seen of anyone younger than 18.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,985, bringing the total to 135,454, Murphy said Friday. There have been 162 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 8,952.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
