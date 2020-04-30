EHT relay

The Egg Harbor Township High School relay of, from left, Marcus Wood, William Spence, Malachi Wesley and Anthony Vazquez won the 4x55-meter shuttle hurdles in 30.42 seconds.

5. Anthony Vazquez: The Egg Harbor Township senior won the South Jersey Group IV 110 hurdles title last year.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments