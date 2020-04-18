Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good: School officials and students were blindsided by the announcement Friday that St. Joseph and Wildwood Catholic high schools were among five South Jersey schools being closed for good at the end of the school year.

Atlantic City tenants demand 'fair' treatment after food donation denied: “We seniors, this is supposed to be our golden years,” said Deacon Donald Scott. “We’re supposed to be able to live freely and enjoy the rest of our life.”

Two COVID-19 testing sites coming to Atlantic City: A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27.

Coaches, ADs see issues with idea of giving extra year of eligibility to high school sophomores, juniors: State Sen. Paul Sarlo has proposed offering a bridge year to allow them to enroll at a community college after graduation and still compete in their alma maters’ spring season.

Atlantic City pilot volunteers to transport medical supplies during COVID-19 pandemic: Craig Argus spent more than five hours in the air Tuesday, flying much needed medical supplies from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts to support health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Pilot

Craig Argus., Pilot based at Atlantic City airport is flying from places to pick up PPE and then taking them to places with greater need Tuesday April 14, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

