Southern volleyball state final

Southern Regional's Mike Gesicki #18, spike for a scores against St. Peter's during State High School boys volleyball final at South Brunswick High School Thursday, June 5, 2014

5. Mike Gesicki: A three-sport standout at Southern Regional and a current Miami Dolphins tight end, Gesicki had 15 kills and five blocks to propel the Rams to a 25-27, 25-17, 25-14 win over St. Peter’s to win the 2014 state boys volleyball championship.

