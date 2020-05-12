_CAL1383

Wildwood Catholic players storm the court after the Crusaders beat Rutgers Prep 80-67 in the South Jersey Non-Public B championship game Wednesday at Jackson Liberty High School. It was the Crusaders’ first title since 2007.

The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team announced its potential to the New Jersey basketball community at Jackson Liberty last season.

On March 11 at the same location, the Crusaders fulfilled it.

Wildwood Catholic played its best basketball of the season and beat Rutgers Prep 80-67 to win the South Jersey Non-Public B championship. Wildwood Catholic (24-7) advances to the state final to face North Jersey champion Roselle Catholic at a site to be determined because of the COVID-19 virus.

The Crusaders were almost flawless at the start, jumping to an 18-3 lead. Wildwood Catholic center Taj Thweatt scored 28 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked three shots.

The Crusaders lost to nationally ranked Ranney 54-50 in overtime in last year’s South Jersey final. Ranney went on to win the Tournament of Champions. It was that defeat that established the Crusaders as a team to watch this season.

The win over Rutgers Prep capped a season that saw the Crusaders also claim their third-straight Cape-Atlantic League championship.

