More than 500 boats participate in pro-Trump parade around Absecon Island: The day started with a meet-up in Great Egg Harbor Inlet between Longport and Ocean City.
South Jersey's July Fourth weekend sees happy visitors and concerned businesses: Whether it was people happy to be outside after being stuck at home in the spring, or the sunny temperatures in the 80s, people who visited here with their families seem to be pleased with their choice.
South Jersey farm owners try to keep COVID-19 from spreading during harvest season: The largest group of people harvest fruit in Atlantic County from June 15 through July 15.
More trash cans, more police help Brigantine's Cove improve from last year: After numerous complaints of excess litter, noise and partying in 2019, the city made a concerted effort to begin distancing the beach from that reputation.
Zack Wheeler, with first baby on the way, worries about coronavirus: The Phillies' Wheeler is not the only big-league player who faces a decision on how to navigate the season and the pandemic with a pregnant wife or newborn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.