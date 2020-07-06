5f023949da863.photo_1-jpeg.jpg

Some of the approximately 500 boats that gathered Sunday for a pro-Trump parade around Absecon Island.

More than 500 boats participate in pro-Trump parade around Absecon Island: The day started with a meet-up in Great Egg Harbor Inlet between Longport and Ocean City.

South Jersey's July Fourth weekend sees happy visitors and concerned businesses: Whether it was people happy to be outside after being stuck at home in the spring, or the sunny temperatures in the 80s, people who visited here with their families seem to be pleased with their choice.

South Jersey farm owners try to keep COVID-19 from spreading during harvest season: The largest group of people harvest fruit in Atlantic County from June 15 through July 15.

More trash cans, more police help Brigantine's Cove improve from last year: After numerous complaints of excess litter, noise and partying in 2019, the city made a concerted effort to begin distancing the beach from that reputation.

Zack Wheeler, with first baby on the way, worries about coronavirus: The Phillies' Wheeler is not the only big-league player who faces a decision on how to navigate the season and the pandemic with a pregnant wife or newborn.

Philadelphia Phillies Zack Wheeler, left, signs autographs during a February spring training workout in Clearwater, Florida. The right-hander, whom the Phillies signed in the offseason to a five-year deal, is uncertain about playing this season. His wife, Dominique, is due to give birth to the couple’s first child later this month.

