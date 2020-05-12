It was the biggest game Sharon Watson ever played.
The Atlantic City High School senior made the most of it.
Watson scored 11 points and made the momentum-changing plays to propel the Vikings to a 61-44 win over Cherry Hill East in the South Jersey Group IV boys basketball title game March 10.
Atlantic City coach Gene Allen danced on the sideline as the final minute ticked off the clock Tuesday. This is the Vikings’ seventh S.J. championship since he took over the program in 2003.
This one probably means a little more than the first six. The Atlantic City Board of Education did not reappoint Allen as head coach before last season. He had to sue to get his job back. The Vikings finished 10-15 in 2018-19 for their first losing season in 50 years.
“This is very special,” Allen said. “As you get older, you start to enjoy things and appreciate things a lot. When you go through a situation like I went through last year, you really learn to appreciate nights like this, and I do.”
