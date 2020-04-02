061918_spt_baseball 080

St. Augustine's Cole Vanderslice pitches against Delbarton Saturday June 9, 2018 in Hamilton. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)

6. Cole Vanderslice: The St. Augustine pitcher threw a complete-game shutout as the Hermits beat Delbarton 1-0 to win the 2018 state Non-Public A championship. Vanderslice struck out six, allowed two hits and a walk.

