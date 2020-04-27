• Learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and prepare for the possibility of a resurgence;

• Ensure hospitals, health care systems, and other health delivery facilities have inventories of personal protective equipment and ventilators;

• Build our own state personal protective equipment and ventilator stockpile;

• Create a playbook for future administrations for the next pandemic.

